Homeless man sues city of Portland for removing tent from Springwater Corridor

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A homeless man is suing the city of Portland for removing his tent on the Springwater Corridor during a 2016 sweep.
Michael O’Callaghan filed the lawsuit against the city, Mayor Ted Wheeler, Police Chief Danielle Outlaw, Pacific Patrol Services and Rapid Response Bio Clean.
O’Callaghan claims his and other people’s rights are violated by the homeless camp sweeps. He also says enforcing the camping ban is illegal.
A recent ruling against the city of Boise might reinforce O’Callaghan’s claim.
In early September, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with six homeless residents in Boise who sued the city over a local ordinance that banned sleeping in public spaces.
O’Callaghan is seeking $100,000 for suffering and theft of his property.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
