PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A homeless woman accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old girl in southeast Portland pleaded not guilty to several charges Wednesday.
According to court documents, Stephanie Romero, 25, grabbed the girl outside her home last month and tried to take her to the Springwater Trail.
Lillyana Salazar, the 6-year-old girl, said the woman told her she was her daughter.
“She said I was her daughter and she wanted to save me,” Salazar said.
When Lillyana refused, Romero allegedly said “Come on, daughter” in a firm voice and grabbed her by the wrist.
At the time, Salazar said she was playing outside with her friends and two brothers at her home near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Knapp Street. Salazar said she pulled away from Romero and ran inside the apartment with her friend.
Romero followed, according to court documents.
Police say Salazar’s grandmother came out of the bathroom and told Romero to leave. Then, Salazar’s mother arrived, punched Romero and told her she was not going to take her daughter, according to officers.
Romero then left the apartment and headed toward the Springwater Trail, where police later arrested her. Romero is facing burglary, kidnapping and theft charges. She is due in court again Oct. 16.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
