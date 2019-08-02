SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A homeless woman say she jumped in the water to rescue a man whose boat was sinking on Friday morning at Cascades Park in Salem.
Fire officials say someone was out fishing on the lake and his boat started taking on water.
They say he wasn’t wearing a life jacket.
That woman is Kristi Hauser.
She says she heard some commotion outsider her truck, so she went to check it out Friday morning.
She says she saw a man struggling in the water and someone was calling 911.
But she didn’t think that’d be quick enough so she jumped into action to save him.
“I thought I’m the only one who really is the most capable even though I have my own issues itself,” Hauser said. I can swim, I wasn’t going to let myself drown a lot of times people who are rescuers drown. I wouldn’t have let that happen but it was harder than I thought it was going to be.”
She says the man was yelling for help and she made sure to get him as far as she could across the lake before rescue crews arrived to help them.
“Yelling and saying please hurry please hurry, and I went out there at first he grabbed a hold of me and that was just pulling me under so I said float on your back, I held his hand and we both floated on our back pretty much the rest of the way,” she said.
Fire crews made sure both of them made it safely to shore and say both are expected to be just fine.
