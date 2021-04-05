Homeowner holds trio at gun point, accused of trying to steal catalytic converter

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested three people in connection with a catalytic converter theft in Maywood Park. The three were stopped and held at gunpoint by the homeowner.
Deputies say they were called to a home off Northeast Skidmore Street just after 12:20 Monday morning. They say during their response they learned the person armed with a gun had confronted three people attempted to steal the catalytic converter from a car.
The car’s owner spoke to FOX 12 on Monday saying he and his partner were inside their home where they heard a noise. Initially they thought it was raccoons. The pair say they have been dealing with the critters who don’t seem to shy away any more.
The man said he grabbed a .22 pistol and headed outside. To his surprise he says three people were trying to cut the catalytic converter from their car.
“I come out here and I see these guys they’ve got my car jacked up,” he said.
He said he confronted them with the hand gun and told his partner to call police, which she did.
“I have the two, basically I am pointing a gun at the two and the other guy is under the car and I hear a clunking noise and I go, if I hear that clunking noise one more time and he was like I am sorry I will stop,” the homeowner said.
Within minutes he says Multnomah County Deputies and Portland Police arrived.
Deputies say they arrested Jamie Elizabeth Suran, 30, Cody James Swartz, 30, and Cesar Camacho-Trujillo, 35. Suran was charged with attempted theft, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of oxycodone. Swartz was charged with attempted theft, and Camacho-Trujillo was charged with attempted theft and held on a warrant out of Washington County.
In recent months the state has seen a surge in catalytic converter thefts. The Oregon Legislature is currently working on a legislation that would make it harder to sell the equipment. Catalytic converters are sought after because of the precious metals inside that value at thousands of dollars for a single ounce.
