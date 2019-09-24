Homeowner pepper-sprayed during home invasion in Gresham; suspect at large

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police are investigating a break-in at a home that happened in the middle of the day.
The husband at the home, who didn’t want to be identified for safety reasons, says he and his wife are now left feeling uneasy.
The break-in occurred just before 12 p.m. Monday at a home off Northwest 21st Terrace near Southeast Burnside Street, according to police.
“We were sleeping, me and my wife, in our bedroom, and then I hear the door banging in the laundry room,” the husband said.
He says at first, he thought it was the wind because he’d opened the window. But he quickly realized something wasn’t right.
“Moments later, I hear the laundry dryer kind of spinning, I don't know why it's working, so I wake up my wife and ask her if she's doing some laundry, she said no,” he said.
He says they heard someone shuffling around inside their home, going up and down the stairs. They ran into their master bathroom to call 911.
“My wife was still in our bedroom and then I hear a big slam because the intruder kicked the door at the same time he sprayed my wife,” he said.
Police say the suspect sprayed pepper spray and then left the house.
The victims quickly locked the door and blocked it as the spray filled the room.
“Then my wife ran to the window, opened the window and went to the roof and called help, help help and I joined her to call help at the top of my voice, but my voice was getting dry because of the pepper spray,” he said.
They believe the man stole hundreds of dollars-worth of Nike apparel and got out through the back door. Police say no one has been arrested at this point.
The suspect is described as a tall, white man in his 20s wearing a khaki or brown sweatshirt and beanie.
