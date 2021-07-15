Homeowner recounts how close Hwy 99E brush fire came to his property

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - With fire season off to an early start, communities in rural areas are worried about what's to come. On Wednesday, a brush fire along Highway 99E between Oregon City and Canby came just feet from people's properties.
When David Efurd and his wife Claudia told FOX 12 they got a knock on their front door Wednesday afternoon and it was a crew with Clackamas Fire warning them about the brush fire burning less than a mile from their home.
"The firemen were so concerned, we knew it was serious," said Efurd.
He says thankfully, the fire changed course.
"They came and told me they were going to reposition because the fire was moving south and not going to come this way, so that was a great relief," Efurd said.
The fire was in steep terrain and flames moved quick with a lot of dry brush fueling the fire. Efurd said these are conditions he normally wouldn't see for another month.
"Probably by mid-to-late August, it'd get this dry. But by then we'd start to get a little rain again by early September," he said. "It's like a one-month situation that you work your way through but this year it started early and we didn't get the rain in the spring."
It's unseasonably dry, and with these types of fires happened so early in the summer, there's worry about what's still to come. That's why Tammy Owen with Clackamas Fire says it's so important to be prepared. One thing homeowners can do is create defensible space around their home.
"A fire ember can travel up to one mile as long as there's defensible space, that's going to be their best choice to making sure they're protected for a wildfire," Owen said.
She also says to make sure to have an evacuation plan, and if you see a fire coming, leave immediately. More information about how to be prepared can be found at clackamasfire.com/readyset-go/.
(1) comment
Again, can we talk about the cause of the fire? If it's a brush fire along a roadside or highway, it's human cause, by some a whole throwing a lit cig out the window.
