Homeowners file lawsuit against power company over Beachie Creek fire

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - It’s been about six months since the Beachie Creek fire scorched thousands of acres across the Santiam Canyon and destroyed hundreds of homes. Now some of those homeowners have joined a mass lawsuit filed against PacifiCorp saying the power company is responsible for the damage.
There are 100 people who live along Highway 22 and other parts of the Santiam Canyon that were impacted by the devastation of the Beachie Creek fire.
Their lawyers are saying that with the many warnings from the National Weather Service, Pacific Power should have cut power to the many lines out there and could have prevented a lot of the damage. The suit also claims that downed power lines from PacifiCorp sparked the flames although an official cause of the fire has not been determined.
FOX 12 spoke with Rickey Thomas on Wednesday, he is one of the homeowners who lost his house in the fire and is one of the people named in the lawsuit. Thomas and his wife live in Marion County between Mill City and Mahama on the river. He says they’ve lived there for 24 years and that it was his dream location.
“It’s just devastation. Trees are all burned up, some of them are down, some of them we have to cut down. The foundation is no good, so we have to start from scratch,” said Thomas.
Lawyers say they want folks like the Thomas’ to be able to get back some of what they once had.
“Money can’t fix everything, but it can put a roof over your head and help your kids and rebuild a business. All of these things that can help them move on from what is otherwise an awful experience,” said Chris Dore.
FOX 12 did reach out to PacifiCorp for any kind of statement on this suit, but they said they do not comment on pending litigation.
