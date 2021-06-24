Homeowners take steps to protect against wildfires as Portland-metro area braces for extreme heat

ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - As we're expecting to hit triple digits this weekend, fire danger is top of mind for communities hit hard by wildfires last year.
Debris cleanup is ongoing, and homeowners are thinking about the best ways to create defensible space with the threat of a new fire at its height this weekend.
For Bob Patterson and his wife whose home was destroyed in the Riverside Fire, there's still a lot of cleanup on their property.
"There's that pile there," Patterson said. "There's another pile there. And this doesn't include the loads of logs that we did take out of here."
Patterson gave FOX 12 a tour of the debris around their new rebuild that should be completed in the coming months.
"If we walk down this way you can see that there are a pile of logs here which you know really we would like to get rid of," Patterson said. "That really isn't a big issue for a lot of people is oh the logs are up out of the way but it is if all the grass around it catches on fire"
The couple is taking as many proactive steps to create defensible space.
Patterson says they won't have anything combustible within 40 feet of the house.
"I want to be cautious, I don't want to be stupid about anything and so with that in mind I'm trying to do the best I can do to make our property as fire safe as I can make it," Patterson said.
Patterson says that includes clearing stacks of logs and burned trees as well as other branches and shrubbery burned in the fire.
"You are especially concerned with fire and the danger that is around you, whereas maybe before we didn't have that," Patterson said. "You can't discount it because we never thought a fire would come to us."
Patterson talked about the responsibility that goes along with the massive undertaking of cleaning up his property.
"Well I guess you can look at it two ways - it's going to be a chore oh it's going to be never-ending or this is our place this is where we live and it's our responsibility to take care of it," Patterson said.
Patterson says the community now has a heightened awareness of fire danger.
"Even people that were not directly affected by the fire are talking about oh it's going to be a bad fire season and you know what can we do, and what should we be doing," Patterson said.
As the Estacada community looks ahead to the summer, there's a focus on local.
20 volunteer firefighters recently graduated from training to help serve within the local fire department.
