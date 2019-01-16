PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Several people in a southeast Portland neighborhood are without water after a pipe broke early Wednesday morning..
The Portland Water Bureau said a cast iron pipe from 1926 burst at around 12:30 a.m. The break is about eight inches wide.
The break has left 14 homes and two apartment complexes without water along Southeast 13th Avenue between Southeast Center Street and Southeast Rhone Street.
Crews have responded to the scene and are working to restore water.
The water bureau said the repairs should be done by 6 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.