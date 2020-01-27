LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters in Lebanon on Friday night battled two house fires within a five-hour span of each other.
According to the Lebanon Fire District, both homes were a total loss and neither had a working fire alarm.
Crews responded to the first fire in the 30000 block of Fairview Road just after 5:30 p.m. The occupants escaped without injury, but by the time crews arrived, smoke was venting from several windows, according to the fire district.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and said the second floor partially collapsed. The house and everything inside of it was a total loss. Investigators believe the blaze was sparked by an improperly installed wood stove pipe that was in direct contact with a wood framing piece.
22 firefighters spent about for about four-and-half hours at the scene, according to fire officials.
The second fire occurred in the 100 block of Hobbs Street as crews were picking up at the scene off Fairview Road. The incident commander called for a second alarm due to depleted resources, calling in resources from Albany, Brownsville, and Sweet Home to assist.
Firefighters arrived to find the fire fully involved and posing a threat to a connected 3-bay shop. Crews kept the fire from extending to the shop but declared the home a total loss.
Two people who were inside the house at the time of the fire escaped without injury. Crews were on scene for nearly two-and-a-half hours. Investigators aren’t sure what caused the fire due to heavy destruction.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
