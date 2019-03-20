Homes evacuated in Kelso due to wildfire; burn ban issued in Cowlitz County

COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Officials issued a county-wide burn ban in Cowlitz County Wednesday due to fires in the area, including a blaze that forced evacuations near Kelso.

Firefighters said they have had seven brush fires in the past three days, and some of them are because of unattended campfires or burn piles the wind caught. Officials said the recent warm weather and strong warm east winds have been contributing to the fire danger.

The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office said the North Maple Fire started at about 4:50 p.m. and was estimated to be 40 acres in size Wednesday night. 

The fire was threatening close to 100 homes and evacuations were issued.

The evacuations impacted homes on Walker Road and all roads off of Walker Road. Evacuees were told to go to the Kalama High School gym.

Fire officials have said the evacuations for Walker Road will remain in place through Wednesday night. They said fire conditions have slowed, but evacuations are the safest action right now.

The fire marshal's office said Thursday morning that state fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan.

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered a wildland strike team and one helicopter, according to the fire marshal's office.

The suspected cause of the North Maple Fire has been identified as backyard burn pile, according to fire officials. It was being burned illegally and quickly spread after the ban was set in place Wednesday afternoon.

Lawlessness Brings Destruction
Lawlessness Brings Destruction

I'm curious if some of those well doused areas "reignited" again like they did in California. Glad everyone is safe. Thank you to all the firefighters and their chain of command on this incident.

