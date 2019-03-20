COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Officials issued a county-wide burn ban in Cowlitz County Wednesday due to fires in the area, including a blaze that forced evacuations near Kelso.
Firefighters said they have had seven brush fires in the past three days, and some of them are because of unattended campfires or burn piles the wind caught. Officials said the recent warm weather and strong warm east winds have been contributing to the fire danger.
The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office said the North Maple Fire started at about 4:50 p.m. and was estimated to be 40 acres in size Wednesday night.
The fire was threatening close to 100 homes and evacuations were issued.
The evacuations impacted homes on Walker Road and all roads off of Walker Road. Evacuees were told to go to the Kalama High School gym.
Fire officials have said the evacuations for Walker Road will remain in place through Wednesday night. They said fire conditions have slowed, but evacuations are the safest action right now.
The fire marshal's office said Thursday morning that state fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan.
Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered a wildland strike team and one helicopter, according to the fire marshal's office.
About 65 firefighters will be on the ground battling the North Maple Fire, according to Cowlitz Fire. Resources have been brought in from around the state, including a helicopter and wildland strike team, State Fire Marshal says.— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) March 21, 2019
The suspected cause of the North Maple Fire has been identified as backyard burn pile, according to fire officials. It was being burned illegally and quickly spread after the ban was set in place Wednesday afternoon.
#UPDATE: Suspected cause of North Maple Fire in Cowlitz County identified as backyard burn pile, fire official says. It was being burned illegally and quickly spread after the ban was set in place yesterday afternoon. https://t.co/3cFCY7SZ10— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) March 21, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
I'm curious if some of those well doused areas "reignited" again like they did in California. Glad everyone is safe. Thank you to all the firefighters and their chain of command on this incident.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.