Homes evacuated in Kelso due to wildfire; burn ban issued in Cowlitz County

COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Officials issued a county-wide burn ban in Cowlitz County Wednesday due to fires in the area, including a blaze that forced evacuations near Kelso.
Firefighters say they have had seven brush fires in the past three days, and some of them are because of unattended campfires or burn piles the wind caught. Officials say the recent warm weather and strong warm east winds have been contributing to the fire danger.
Homes were evacuated near Kelso Wednesday evening due to a fast-moving wildfire, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management.
The evacuation impacted homes on Walker Road and all roads off of Walker Road. Evacuees were told to go to the Kalama High School gym.
Fire officials have said the evacuations for Walker Road will remain in place through Wednesday night. They say fire conditions have slowed, but evacuations are the safest action right now.
