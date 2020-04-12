PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after they say two incidents of gunfire caused damage to homes and vehicles in Portland early Sunday.
There are no known injuries from the gunfire. Police say it’s unknown if the incidents are related.
The first occurred just before just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded to a report of gunfire heard in the area of North Vancouver Avenue and North Sumner Street. When they arrived in the area, they found evidence of gunfire.
Police say at least 21 shots were fired. Investigators have found two buildings and two vehicles that were struck by bullets.
In one home, a bullet came to rest on a blanket that someone was sleeping in.
Then about an hour later, officers responded to the report of shots heard near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 28th Avenue.
Officers arrived and found shell casings on Southeast Stark Street for nearly five blocks.
Police say nearly 40 rounds were fired, hitting multiple homes and parked cars.
A bullet actually hit a mattress on which someone was sleeping, according to police.
Police closed Southeast Stark Street between 28th and 33rd avenues for hours during the investigation, but the roadway has since been reopened.
Anyone with information about either of the shootings is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or GVRT directly at 503-823-4106 or email GVRT@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.