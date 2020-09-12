PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Portland police said a shooting on Friday night is now being investigated as a homicide.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the are of East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but he was determined to be dead on the scene, police said. Homicide detectives assumed the investigation.
On Saturday, an autopsy performed by the Oregon Medical Examiner’s Office.
The victim was identified as Christopher M. Klein, 30, of Portland. The cause and manner of death was determined to be homicide by gunshot wounds.
No suspect information was released.
