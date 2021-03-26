MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) – Police say they are investigating a homicide after a body was found off a bike path on Friday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a possible dead body on the green way, north of Railroad Park. Officers found the remains about 75 yards off a bike path, between the path and Bear Creek. Based on the circumstances at the scene the case is being treated as a homicide.
At this point in the investigation the identity, sex, race and age of the person is not known. Police do say the person is an adult. More information will be released after an autopsy is performed.
