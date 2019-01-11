ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A homicide investigation was launched after a man and a woman were found dead at an Aloha mobile home park.
Deputies were called out to Pine Ridge Mobile Park on the 6900 block of Southwest 195th Avenue at 5:16 p.m. Friday.
Deputies say the person who found the bodies is related to at least one of people who died.
Deputies said the investigation remains in the early stages and no further details were immediately released.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue chaplains were at the scene attending to the family member who made the discovery.
The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public related to this case.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
