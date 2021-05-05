Homicide investigation launched after police find body in N. Portland apartment

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide in the St. Johns area after officers found a dead person in an apartment late Wednesday morning.
PPB said officers responded around 10:40 a.m. to a report of shots fired near North Willamette Boulevard and North Charleston Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a body in an apartment. The victim appeared to have been shot, PPB said. Police have not located a suspect. A crime scene has been established and homicide detectives are investigating.
Police did not release the victim's identity or any suspect information. Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Detective Michael Jones Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Ryan Foote Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0781 and reference Portland Police case 21-120634.
