AMBOY, WA (KPTV) – Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two men who were found shot inside a property in Amboy, Washington.
Clark County deputies responded to a home on Northeast 419th Street at about 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of a possible homicide.
When deputies arrived, they discovered the bodies of two men.
Deputies say one of the men appeared to have died “by means of a self-inflicted injury.”
The names of the two men have not been released until family members have been notified.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.