Homicide suspect arrested in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police say someone has been arrested in connection with a homicide that took place on August 23.
At 9:39 p.m. officers responded to a welfare check of a woman slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the 4100 block of East 4th Plain Boulevard. When officers arrived, they pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
On Friday, Austin J. Navarro was taken into custody after a short pursuit on foot near the 1900 block of West 27th Street.
He was booked at the Clark County Jail on a charge of murder in the second-degree and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The medical examiner’s officer will release the victim’s name and cause of death at a later time.
