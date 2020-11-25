'Honestly, I cried': PSU basketball finally returns to practice, Beavs and Pilots tip-off

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The odd year for college sports continues with rapidly changing schedules, but NCAA basketball teams finally tipped off their seasons.
It's been eons for those college basketball players and staff who finally got to compete in the sport that brings them happiness.
"More than ever, we need to give it everything we have on the court because we don't know if or when it will be taken away."
Wayne Tinkle's Oregon State men hosted Pac-12 rival California in a non-conference game for the season opener from Gill Coliseum.
No fans allowed in, just cardboard cutout in Corvallis.
The Beavs last played a game in early March before the remainder of the Pac-12 tourney was canceled ahead of March Madness going dark during the early days of the pandemic.
"If there is somebody out there that is struggling with everything that is going on and by us taking the court, can give them a little bit of a shining light or a glimmer," Tinkle said. "Then we hope that really turns things into a blinding fire of excitement and hope for the days ahead if it's regarding basketball or anything else."
No postgame handshake line, just waves and fists from a distance in the Beavs 71-63 victory.
OSU's first Pac-12 game that counts will be Wednesday with Wazzu, the OSU women, finally tip-off on Saturday.
The first sporting event for a University of Portland program in 260 days took place Wednesday afternoon in Seattle.
We last saw the pilot women cutting down the nets at the west coast conference tournament, and up finally took flight in their first game of the season at Seattle U and got the "W", 82 to 70.
Up was in and out in a day and now get to play the tenth-ranked Oregon Women on Monday night from a fan-less chiles center.
The Ducks and Pilots both had their big dreams dashed before March Madness could take place.
Let them practice. It finally happened as the balls are against dribbling in Viking Pavilion as the Oregon Health Authority came around and gave approval for the vikes to get to work.
An emotional head coach Barret Peery as his Viking men can now prepare to set sail set for game number one at terry porter's empty hangar of the chiles center next Saturday night ahead of the big sky season, no matter how that looks.
"We're really going to have to remind ourselves a lot just to be thankful for each day, and I think everybody in the country will be the same way," Perry said. "We passed another test. We get to practice today. We might play this weekend, type of stuff. I think that is going to go on all season long."
Let's just hope they can all see the season out with some type of bracket play come March.
