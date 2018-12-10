HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Hood River County deputy shot at a suspect after a vehicle chase through an orchard last week, according to Oregon State Police.
The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Gabriel Cruz Bejarano, failed to yield to the deputy’s emergency lights and sirens near Odell on Dec. 3.
Bejarano led the deputy on a pursuit north from Odell on secondary roads, eventually turning into an orchard in the 4300 block of Chamberlain Drive, OSP says. The deputy followed Bejarano into the orchard and gave verbal commands to him using a loudspeaker.
Bejarano stopped approximately 400 yards into orchard and exited his car with a black object in hand, according to OSP; the deputy gave verbal commands and fired a single shot. Bejarano then complied with the deputy’s commands and was taken into custody without further incident.
Bejarano, of Odell, is facing charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, attempt to elude police-felony and no operator’s license.
Authorities have identified the patrol sergeant involved in the shooting as Joel Carmody; Carmody is a 12-year veteran of the Hood River Sheriff’s Office.
The Columbia Gorge Major Crimes Team is investigating.
(1) comment
Nice smile there Gabe!
