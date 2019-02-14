HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - Snow days have been quickly adding up for some school districts in the Columbia River Gorge, especially for the Hood River County School District.
A Valentine's Day of snow meant another snow day for students in Hood River, where classes have been canceled all week so far.
"Usually I'm really glad that school is canceled, but now that it's been like a week, or two weeks now, that school has been canceled. I want to go back to school now," said 5th grader John Lopez.
On Thursday, it even brought heartbreak.
"I was kind of sad because I got valentines for the whole class," said 5th grader Daisy Santoyo.
Instead, kids in the snowy city right along the Columbia River had to spend another day at home.
The Hood River County School District has been dealing with the seasonal burden amid what had been an otherwise mild winter.
"We've actually kind of been counting our lucky stars, and then last week, we just started getting pummeled," said Superintendent Dan Goldman.
Since then, they've been trying to keep up.
"We tried to make a run at it today, this morning, went out there at about 3 a.m. with my team. We have a process - go across the whole county, and the road crews just couldn't keep up and then it started to snow again. So it was a done deal," said Goldman.
Goldman said cancellations come when their chain-equipped school buses can't make it on their routes and student safety is at risk.
One parent told FOX 12 that it's the right call.
“I know a lot of parents don’t like when their kids go to school so late into the summer, but I mean – there’s nothing we can do about it, right? It’s safer to be at home, so that’s what we’re doing," said Megan Harring.
Goldman said the school district has five snow days already built into their school year calendar. So far, they've used four of them.
If they go beyond one more, Goldman said the school board will have to determine how it impacts the end of the year.
