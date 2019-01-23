HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - Authorities are searching for a Hood River man who has been missing in Mexico since December.
The Hood River Police Department said the family of Max Watson, 28, says he went down to the Baja Peninsula to hike in mid-December, and he hasn't been heard from since then.
Police said they pinged Watson's cell phone, but say it was off and was last used on Dec. 15. AT&T confirmed his cell phone last pinged a tower in Mexico, but didn't give the exact location.
Watson was reportedly last seen by a rancher on Dec. 18. Watson parked his van at the ranch and got into a gray or silver car driven by a white couple.
The ranch was about three miles from La Burrera trailhead to the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains.
More than 100 U.S. and Mexican volunteers have searched by air and foot, and with search dogs but have been unable to find any sign of Watson.
Now, authorities and the family are hoping to track down the couple that were seen giving Watson a ride.
The family is asking anyone who visited the Sierra de la Laguna mountains in southern Baja, (near Todos Santos, Cerritos, or Cabo San Lucas) on or about Dec. 18 to contact them at searchformax@gmail.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.