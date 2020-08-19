HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced to federal prison after law enforcement in 2018 seized more than 4,300 marijuana plants and close to $8,000 from his Hood River home, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Cole William Griffiths, 32, was sentenced to two years in federal prison and five years’ supervised release on Friday for his role in a conspiracy to traffic marijuana grown in Hood River and Portland to Florida, according to the attorney’s office.
After trafficking the marijuana, Cole and co-conspirators would launder proceeds back to Oregon, the attorney’s office says.
Cole had just left for Florida in 2018 when authorities served a search warrant at his home. Investigators later seized a yacht Griffiths owned in Florida valued at approximately $225,000.
Griffiths on Aug. 21, 2018 was charged with conspiring to manufacture, possess with the intent to distribute, and distribute marijuana and maintaining drug-involved premises; conspiring to commit money laundering; and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Griffiths on April 22, 2019 pleaded guilty to the first two counts.
During sentencing, the judge ordered Griffiths to forfeit any criminally-derived proceeds and property used to facilitate his crimes, including more than $256,956, a 2000 Sealine F44 Yacht, eight vehicles, two all-terrain vehicles, four trailers, heavy construction equipment, and 14 guns.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
The state can let you grow and sell it, as long as they get their cut in taxes.
Prison for a plant. Yeah, what a great country this is. Freedom, right? What a load.
