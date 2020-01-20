HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - The City of Hood River has sent out a boil water advisory following a water main leak that occurred Sunday.
At around 6 p.m., the city's water main experienced a leak near the downtown area.
Officials said the leak affected service to the downtown central business district, as well as some outlying areas.
The service was restored at around 7:15 p.m. The cause of the leak is not known at this time.
On Monday morning, officials issued a boil water advisory as a precaution due to the loss of water pressure in the distribution system.
Residents are asked to boil water for one minute before using water for drinking, brushing teeth, and food prep.
Officials said they would inform residents when tests confirm no bacteria is present and they no longer need to boil water.
The advisory is expected to last for 48 hours.
For more information, visit cityofhoodriver.gov or the Hood River City Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
