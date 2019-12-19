COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - The Columbia River Gorge experienced some winter-like weather on Thursday, which made for some slick roads in the morning.
People living in Hood River woke up to winter wonderland. While it's beautiful, the snow caused some delays for schools in the area.
"We woke up to an inch of ice/snow," said Wyatt, a student in Hood River.
Several school districts across the Gorge were on a two-hour delay, and some had buses on snow routes.
Good News Gardening in Hood River was open early - serving hot coffee and homemade pastries.
Cindy Macioroski told FOX 12 she took her time driving into work, and because of that, the snowy commute wasn't too bad.
"It was actually pretty darn nice compared to some days. Everybody was going pretty slow and taking caution which is nice," said Macioroski. "I come from about seven, eight miles down the hill and it took me 15 minutes."
FOX 12 spoke with some kids who made the most of their partial snow day.
Wyatt and Finnegan's dad took them to the cafe at the garden center to get a treat.
While they say they would have preferred a full snow day, their morning was still fun.
"It was a great day," said Wyatt.
