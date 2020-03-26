HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - The city of Hood River is cracking down on overnight guests and tourist stays during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hood River city officials announced Thursday that all lodging stays for discretionary travel will cease immediately. The intention of the Executive Order is to reduce visitation to the area and protect public health and safety.
From March 26 to April 14, tourism lodging restrictions in Hood River will affect motels, hotels, short-term vacation rentals, hosted home shares, bed and breakfasts, RV parks and campgrounds.
City officials said despite statewide restrictions on public gatherings, many visitors flocked to the Columbia River Gorge over the past week, gathered in large groups, and failed to observe state-mandated six-foot social distancing requirements.
Executive Order 20-07 was issued to prevent recreational visitors from going to Hood River.
Only the following uses of lodging facilities shall be allowed:
- Current registered guests who will stay for a minimum of 30 consecutive days.
- Essential personnel as defined by federal or state law, where lodging is necessary to provide essential work in the local area.
- Individuals deemed vulnerable by Hood River County Health Department, which may include but not be limited to, homeless individuals or individuals placed in quarantine due to the public health emergency.
- Other individuals authorized by the Hood River County Health Department.
To read the full Executive Order, click here.
