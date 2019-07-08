HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - A Hood River winery burnt down over the weekend in what started as a grass fire.
Westside Fire Marshal Jim Trammell said Sunday afternoon they got a call that a grass fire was moving toward the Hood River Vineyards winery. And in the ten minutes or so it took them to get there, the whole thing was up in flames.
Trammell says it was windy and the grass is dry, fueling the fire.
“Our summers are getting drier and longer,” he said.
The roof of the winery collapsed and firefighters from several agencies spent about five hours putting out the fire in the brush and the building.
“Had we lost the fire, it would have burned all the way toward the city of Hood River, it would have been a pretty large fire,” Trammell said.
Hood River Vineyards burnt down yesterday. Firefighters are investigating the cause but say it was reported as a grass fire moving toward the winery. By the time crews got there 10 or so minutes later, the whole building was up in flames. pic.twitter.com/ntVJ9CG3eH— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) July 9, 2019
The owners are asking for privacy right now, but just down the road at Cathedral Ridge Winery, owner Robb Bell is sad to see it go.
“Basically, they were the first winery in Hood River,” he said. “Anything like this is nothin’ but bad news.”
He says this is the exact kind of thing he worries about: “We’re already getting scared about fires out here this year and we didn’t even need that.”
It’s why he keeps the grass mowed short and has a fire plan, just in case.
He and Trammell say this is a warning of fire danger in the months to come.
“We’re nervous about what can happen this summer, yes,” Trammell said.
They’re still investigating what started the fire.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
