HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Hood River County Sheriff's Office, is asking for the public's help finding a woman who has been missing since 2004.
Kimberly Forbes, 48, was last seen on Oct. 30, 2004, at her home in the 1600 block of Jeanette Road in Hood River.
Authorities said Forbes was planning to meet a friend for breakfast, then go shopping in Portland, but she never made it to breakfast and was never heard from again.
Forbes' vehicle was found abandoned on Nov. 19, 2004, in the parking lot of Don Pedro's Mexican Food, located in the 18800 block of Southeast Stark Street.
Investigators believe the vehicle had been abandoned since Nov. 5. No leads in Forbes' disappearance were found in the vehicle.
According to authorities, Forbes was described as a reliable, punctual person. She was not believed to be in any mental health crisis or under any strain at the time of her disappearance.
At the time of her disappearance, Forbes was described as 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, graying brown hair, blue eyes, and pierced ears.
Investigators do not have any leads in this case.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Tips can be submitted in the following ways:
Visit the App Store and download "P3 Tips" to submit secure and anonymous tips.
Online at www.p3tips.com/823
Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
