PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Hood to Coast and Portland to Coast Walk relays will not be held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers announced the decision Wednesday saying the health and safety of runners, walkers, volunteers, and staff is of utmost importance.
"We take COVID-19 precautions with serious consideration and commend the Oregon Governor’s Office and the Oregon Health Authority for their leadership during this difficult time. We’d also like to thank all frontline personnel and families for their courageous efforts to support our communities," organizers said in a statement.
Gov. Brown announced last week that large sporting events will not take place until at least October.
Organizers said team registration will be transferred into the 2021 race, which automatically skips the 2021 lottery.
The 39th annual Hood To Coast and 30th anniversary Portland To Coast Relay will now be held on August 27-28, 2021.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
