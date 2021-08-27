Hood to Coast heads to the finish line with mask mandate

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The world’s largest relay race is underway here in Oregon. Thousands of runners, who are participating in Hood to Coast, laced up their shoes on Friday and made sure to grab their face masks too.
Runners have to wear face coverings at exchange points because those tend to get pretty crowded as teams wait for their runners to come through.
Governor Brown’s mask mandate states they’re required in outdoor spaces when people can’t socially distance. The good news is runners can remove masks while they’re on the course as long as they can spread out.
Participants FOX 12 spoke with don’t seem to mind.
“We’re both vaccinated but we wouldn’t want to inadvertently get somebody sick because we didn’t know we were sick or carrying it around. So we’d rather mask up and be safe than cause any harm to anybody else,” Wendy Crossman, said.
Race organizers say there aren’t water stations at those exchange points along the course in order to prevent additional crowding. The first teams should be reaching the finish line in Seaside early Saturday morning.
