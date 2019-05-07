COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The woman who was hit and dragged by a driver in a stolen pickup during the Hood-to-Coast race in 2017 has filed a lawsuit.
In August 2017, Cynthia Gillespie was at exchange 24 along the Hood-to-Coast route when David Blackmon, another runner, stole a Honey Bucket pickup while the employee was servicing one of the porta-potties, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Blackmon hit Gillespie while she was resting in a field and dragged her a short distance before leaving the scene.
Gillespie was taken to OHSU, where she was treated and released with only minor injuries. Three other runners were able to jump out of the way of the pickup.
Blackmon was detained when a Beaverton police dog found him hiding in the woods nearby. He was later sentenced to two months in jail plus probation after pleading guilty to charges including assault, DUII and reckless endangering charges.
Gillespie is suing a group including Blackmon, Hood-to-Coast, and Honey Bucket for $990,000.
In her lawsuit, she claims Hood-to-Coast did not give race participants a safe place to sleep. She also claims Blackmon shouldn’t have been drinking and driving and Honey Bucket should not have left the truck running.
