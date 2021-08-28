Hoop Camp returns to bring joy and promote inclusion in Basketball

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The final days of summer are still putting smiles on faces.

“Hoop Camp is just happy to be moving forward. We are doing it in a way where people are most comfortable,” Hoops Camp founder Steve Garrity said.

Comfort is key for the big dance return of Hoop Camp on the outdoor courts of THPRD.

A pioneer of the unified sports concept, Hoop Camp first tipped-off under Garrity in 1994, spreading the love of the game in Oregon, Alaska, Utah, and Idaho, only to be denied to be at the rim by the pandemic in 2020.

“Nick, what we see is we see a lot of social, mental and physical regression that has been taking place, and it’s just wonderful for us to get out here,” Garrity said. “Start to move forward and giving these special needs athletes an opportunity to compete and be with one another, and there is a lot of strength and mental health that comes from being together with each other.”

Check Isaac like Steph on the fastbreak, steps-back and buries the 3 in the championship game🔥https://t.co/Lbohg7w32D pic.twitter.com/KSgaKInCLG — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) August 28, 2021

Hoop Camp is where inclusion and joy bring courage and laughter.

“Over the last year and a half, it’s been tough. We have an opportunity now to bring a lot of love, a lot of laughter to get back out in the sun and be together and this is special,” Coach Rick said.

Hoop Camp is where everyone is a winner.

“I was having a good time during Hoop Camp,” Daniel said.

“I just love getting out of the house and having fun,” Melissa said.

“I made two points,” Bill said.