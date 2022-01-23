PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – After a pandemic forced two-year hiatus, one of the greatest nights of the year returned inside the Viking Pavilion at Portland State. There was inclusion and joy on the floor with the always eager participants of Hoop Camp.
"We miss it a whole bunch because we are challenged out here," participant Brian said.
The Vikes starting five took on a new look Saturday for first-year PSU head coach Jase Coburn.
“It means the world to me to have this crowd behind you,” participant Devin said.
It takes a village and the whole team was in “The Ship” after some 23-months away at sea in their homes during the rough waters of life during COVID-19.
"To be part of the community, part of a good community,” participant Bryan said. “The pandemic has been hard on all of us, and it's just been great to see everything back to semi-normal so it's nice."
The Oregon-based Hoop Camp foundation has been built on volunteers since 1994. It assists with life-changing experiences for people living with and without intellectual disabilities.
“This night means a lot because I get to hang out with my friends, spend time with them and watch the Portland State Vikings," participant Jordan said.
Hoop Camp is where everyone is a winner. Portland State made sure of that.
"I played well so I can stay healthy and try to stay aggressive,” participant Marcus said. “That is why I play. Stay aggressive, stay hard, stay strong and play good.”