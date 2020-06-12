HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – While the Major League Baseball draft is over, where will rookies get to play this season, if at all?
Currently, the minor leagues are in a holding pattern until the big leagues can come to an agreement on a return-to-play plan, impacting teams including the Hillsboro Hops and the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes.
Five days out from what normally would be opening day, there is no joy in Mudville, or in Hillsboro or Keizer.
While not canceled, the Northwest League Short-Season Single A campaign is indefinitely delayed. The league and its clubs in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and British Columbia, will continue to monitor what Major League Baseball does and follow those health recommendations on reopening.
While there might be some hope, either false or real, to play some type of season, the Northwest All-Star Game has been canceled.
Mickey Walker is in his first season running the day-to-day operations for the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes. His father, Jerry Walker, moved the San Francisco Giants affiliate to the then new Volcanoes stadium in 1997.
“Hope is an interesting thing,” Mickey Walker said. “The sooner they get to a deal, the sooner there is a chance that we will be able to play, but the longer they take to come to an agreement, the less positive it looks for the entirety of the minor leagues.”
Optimism is always around baseball, but its hard to see a path back this summer, especially if fans can’t be part of the process, not to mention the tenuous relationship between LILB and MLB partners with an expiring professional baseball agreement. The Volcanoes are one of the 42 teams across the country on a list to possibly be cut if Major League Baseball has its way.
“We are still extremely hopeful that we are going to be affiliated with Major League Baseball going forward, but one way or another, we are going to figure out a way to have Volcanoes baseball at the stadium,” Mickey Walker said.
While there may not be any more minor leaguers at the Volcanoes stadium this summer, there will be some time for high school seniors to shine. 80 kids from around the state have already signed up a three day weekend starting July 31 to play ball on the diamond along Interstate 5.
“These, seniors, they deserve it,” Mickey Walker said. “They really do. They had quite bit taken away from them, from graduation to their senior seasons, so it’s just something for them to hopefully feel special for one day or two days out here, to get to play some ball games. To me, I think it’s really an important thing.”
