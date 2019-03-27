WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating a crash involving a Clean Water Services truck and a horse that happened south of Cornelius Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on Southwest Tongue Lane near Southwest 329th Place.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the horse did not survive.
The horse was boarded at a farm down the road and escaped from its stable. The sheriff's office said the owner has been notified.
The driver of the vehicle involved had some shoulder pain and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
The sheriff's office said impairment is not suspected.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.