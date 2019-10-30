Horse owner could face charges in animal neglect investigation in Lane Co.

NEAR CRESWELL, OR (KPTV) – Law enforcement is investigating and removing horses from a property near Creswell after receiving photos that appear to show that the animals have been severely neglected.
Emerald Valley Equine gave the photos to Lane County Animal Services earlier this month after receiving complaints from people who used to board their horses with Gwenyth Davies.
Davies lives at the Lane County property with her husband and was contacted by law enforcement in 2018 regarding horses living in poor conditions. As a result of that contact, Davies brought the horses up to a minimum standard of card, the sheriff’s office says.
Another report of neglect was made in September, but information to support further investigation was not provided, the sheriff’s office says. Davies could now face animal neglect charges.
Law enforcement says the decision to remove each horse will be made based on the condition of the animal in consultation with veterinarians.
Officials have asked the Oregon Humane Society, Sound Equine Options, and other rescue organizations to help treat and house the horses, the number of which “far exceeds local capacity,” the sheriff’s office says.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
