WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - People in the Washougal area are on alert tonight, after reports that someone is cutting or severing the tongues of horses in the area.
Social media posts report three cases in the last 48 hours, but so far, FOX 12 has only been able to confirm one report.
Staff at the Camas-Washougal Animal Hospital tell Fox 12 one victim contacted them by phone and sent over photos. Staff say the horse’s tongue was cut and it appeared to be intentional.
It’s not clear how bad it was or how the horse is doing now.
“That is just horrifying. I don’t know how anybody could do that to an animal. I don’t,” Linda Jones told FOX 12 Friday.
Jones owns two horses of her own, named Jetta and Ginger. She said word is spreading quickly through the small community, and people are not only disgusted, they’re angry.
She said she’ll be keeping an extra close eye on her horses, and encourages other people to do the same.
“I myself have binoculars and if I see my horses go out to the end of the pasture, I’m watching,” she added. “We put them up at night, and we have a dog in the barn, so if anyone comes, they’re out of luck.”
FOX 12 has reached out to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Animal Control and other local animal hospitals for more information about the additional reports.
Stay with FOX 12 for updated information as we get it.
