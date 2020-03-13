LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - Health officials continue to monitor people at the Oregon Veteran’s Home in Lebanon.
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs says eight people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility. A spokesperson says 28 tests have come back negative, with more still pending.
At Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, those heading into the hospital were greeted with hand sanitizer. The hospital and urgent care have been a busy place the last few days.
“We have seen a surge of patients,” Samaritan spokeswoman Erin Causey said.
Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital CEO Marty Cahill says they are taking steps for patients and to slow the spread of the virus. He says those with symptoms should call ahead of any hospital visit.
“Make them aware of those symptoms and if they need to come in we will be able to set up an appointment with them so we can protect them as well as the other folks in the clinic to make sure we don’t spread the virus,” Cahill said.
The hospital’s response team has gotten creative in its response to the outbreak. They are using an old coffee shop next to urgent care as a way to do drive up testing.
“They stay in their cars to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Causey said.
She adds those with symptoms who are told to go to urgent care are met by a nurse outside. If the symptoms warrant, the patient is then asked to get back in their car and go through the drive-thru for additional screening and testing.
“We will swab them and then we send them and ask them to stay at home and we send them home with home care instructions,” Causey said.
Samaritan says those who are showing symptoms should contact their primary care doctor first to see if the recommend going to the clinic.
The goal of the drive-thru testing is to limit exposure to staff and community members. The hospital is working on more safety measures.
“Most folks that do come down with COVID-19, they are going to be mild cases, they might not know that they have it and if they do have severe symptoms we are here to take care of them,” Cahill said.
