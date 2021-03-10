Hospitality workers shortage as COVID-19 restrictions loosen

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Restaurants, hotels and other businesses connected with the travel and leisure industry have been hit hard by the pandemic. Now a new problem is emerging as things start to get better, some are having a tough time trying to fill open positions.
This is an issue those in the industry are dealing with across the state. The Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association did a survey of its members and showed the challenges of trying to hire people back.
The leisure and hospitality industry took a big hit during the pandemic, losing nearly 39% of jobs. With more people being vaccinated every day the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter, but job postings in the industry are only getting a few applicants and others are still empty.
FOX 12 spoke with Colin Rath who is the co-owner of Migration Brewing in Portland. He says it’s always been tough to hire kitchen staff but right now is worse. Even splitting tips 50-50 between the front and back of the house provides 25 to 35 dollars an hour, but applicants are few and far between.
Businesses say they are running into people worried about not only being vaccinated and returning to work, but also questions about job stability and the path of least resistance right now is to be on unemployment.
“So it is we are just not seeing the applicants and you know probably a third of the applicants that we see that they applied just to keep unemployment. So when you take out a third of a very small number you are really kind of scratching your head at where those quality candidates may be,” said Rath.
As part of the survey, hotel managers say they are struggling too. One hotel in Yachats wrote that they had been advertising available jobs since they reopened in June and are still having a tough time. In their 23 years they have never seen it this bad.
The hotel owners say they may have to shutter room inventory if they are not able to fill available positions.
