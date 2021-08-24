PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state of Oregon has hit 1,000, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,000 which is 63 more than Monday. There are 283 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 30 more than the previous day.
There are 45 available adult ICU beds out of 667 total (7% availability) and 369 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,191 (9% availability). More information about hospital capacity in Oregon can be found here.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 30 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. The raises the state’s death toll to 3,066. OHA also reported 2,804 new cases of the virus, bringing the state total to 260,425.
The new numbers come out the same day that Governor Kate Brown announced a new mask mandate for outdoor gatherings in Oregon. The new mandate starts this Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.