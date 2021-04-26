PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Hospitalizations in Oregon have now crossed over the 300 benchmark that could lead to certain counties moving back to “Extreme Risk” category of restrictions.
Governor Kate Brown set the metric earlier this month.
For any county to enter those “Extreme Risk” restrictions, the state must have at least 300 people in the hospital. As of Monday, Oregon has 319 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of 28 from Sunday.
State leaders said last week 12 counties are on the brink of moving back to extreme risk. All metro area counties are currently in “High Risk.” Governor Brown is expected to speak Tuesday about which counties could be facing tighter restrictions.
The governor said last week the move back to “Extreme Risk” would happen no earlier than Friday.
“Extreme Risk” would mean indoor dining shuts down, gym and fitness centers would be limited to six people, but only if they’re larger than 500 square feet. Stores, including grocery stores, would go to 50% capacity.
Outdoor entertainment venues would be limited to just 50 people. Churches could only have 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is smaller.
