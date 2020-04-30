PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On Friday, Gov. Kate Brown’s temporary ban on elective and non-emergency procedures will be lifted.
After weeks of closed clinics and delayed elective and non-emergency procedures, The Portland Clinic will be taking the first step in what’s expected to be a slow return to normal.
“There’s some relief coming for our patients who have been waiting at home, with medical conditions and concerns and problems that were previously scheduled,” said Dr. Amy Mulcaster, the chief medical officer.
Clinics and hospitals that return to elective procedures must follow strict safety and social distancing guidelines set by the Oregon Health Authority.
Businesses like medical spas and facial spas are ordered to stay closed.
OHA has released some framework on the plan, particularly outlining that healthcare providers must use and maintain adequate supplies of PPE, follow infection-control policies and take fewer caseloads than normal.
At The Portland clinic, they’ll only see half the number of patients as usual.
“We also have developed safety checks in place for patients coming to our center, still maintaining our physical distancing for when patients are brought in and also temperature checks and universal masking for our patients,” Mulcaster said.
Not every health organization is aiming for Friday. Providence Health told FOX 12 they’ll restart elective procedures Monday and are taking the weekend to prepare.
A spokeswoman for OHSU said hospitals and clinics will resume some non-urgent procedures Friday and will be scheduling more patients in the following weeks. The hospital said it is giving priority to patients whose health status may have changed during the ban.
And while OHA hasn’t yet announced any finalized rules, one thing is certain: after more than a month of delayed surgeries, plus a slow reopening, the demand is sure to be extraordinary.
“We’re trying to identify which patients that were cancelled that have the most urgent needs so we can prioritize them based on what our patients’ needs are,” Mulcaster said.
OHA sent FOX 12 this statement Thursday evening:
“The Oregon Health Authority is developing guidance for health care providers, including dental practitioners, on how to safely resume nonurgent and elective procedures related to the Governor’s announcement. The guidance would complement the framework that was shared following the press conference on 04/23. This will be an ongoing process and outreach effort. The guidance will be issued no later than 5/1, although we are working to post this within the next 24 hours. OHA is continually creating and updating resources to assist Oregonians and health care providers. This assistance will continue through the ongoing COVID-19 efforts and the reopening process for Oregon. OHA takes risks to all health care providers and Oregonians seriously. As always, anyone who is sick or is experiencing symptoms should be staying home.”
