PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon state data on hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are looking promising, bus some hospitals are hesitant to call it a downward trend.
The Oregon Health Authority publishes weekly and daily updates online with information about COVID-19 cases in the state. Some numbers that stick out have to do with how many people are going to the hospital because of coronavirus.
As of Monday, 163 people in Oregon are in the hospital with suspected of confirmed coronavirus. Of that number, 59 are confirmed COVID-19, according to health officials.
On March 23, OHA reported 29 COVID-19-related hospitalizations. That dipped to 14 admissions on April 9. Nine people were admitted on April 27 and only one was reported on May 7.
On a daily level, OHA is also reporting how many COVID patients are in ICU beds or on ventilators. These numbers are totals for the entire state up until that point, and all of them seen to be trending down over the past couple of weeks.
FOX 12 reached out to several area health systems but has not heard back.
OHSU says they’ve had a steady number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients the over the last few weeks and experienced a slight decrease over the weekend. OHSU says it’s still too early to determine if that’s a trend.
More information is available on the COVID-19 section of the Oregon Health Authority website.
