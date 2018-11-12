Hospitals in Portland area continue working toward earthquake preparedness deadline
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In just four years, all Oregon hospitals are supposed to be seismically safe in preparation for a major earthquake.
The law states that deadline goes for acute inpatient care facilities. That means hospital buildings where short-term medical care is provided should meet what’s called the Life Safety Standard as funding is available by 2022. Life Safe means the building, at the very least, should remain standing during an earthquake so people can get out.
“It’s really important that emergency response facilities are functioning every day and especially during disasters when there is a great need for them,” said Yumei Wang, Geo Technical Engineer at the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries.
Emergency response facilities means everything from police and fire stations, dispatch centers and hospitals.
FOX 12 decided to look specifically at hospitals to find out where some of the largest are right now when it comes to seismic safety and meeting that 2022 deadline.
“I think that some of the hospitals will and many of them will not,” Wang said.
According to a 2007 state report, all of Providence’s hospitals in the Portland area are considered low-risk of collapsing.
“You know, the community depends on us being here and especially with an earthquake with the magnitude we’re talking about, you know, we could have casualties, many casualties of many types,” said Nancy Roberts, Chief Operating Officer at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Roberts said first and foremost, their priority is keeping people inside the hospital safe.
“At any given time, we have thousands of people on our campus and somewhere around 400 are in our hospital beds and are not really able to flee in the course of an event like this.”
But she said ideally, they want to be able to continue operating after a big quake as well.
“We feel it’s our obligation to do all we can and try and be there in those times of crisis for people,” she said.
Roberts told Fox 12 they’ll make the state’s 2022 deadline and that a lot of the work is already completed. She said most is not visible, behind walls. But it is visible in some parts where columns and beams are covered in carbon-fiber wrap, strengthening them.
“The objective of the work was to really make sure that, kind of that 500-year earthquake probability, that we would be able to recover from that kind of earthquake and operate.”
As for Providence Portland Medical Center, FOX 12 is told some of the hospital buildings will make the deadline, others will not.
Leaders tell FOX 12 they’ll continue to work towards it as funding becomes available.
FOX 12 also looked at OHSU, another hospital that the state’s 2007 report said is low risk for collapsing.
“We have been retrofitting mostly our hospital buildings first, whether it’s cross bracing, sheer wall installation, beefing up the shoring of foundations,” said Skai Dancey, Associate Vice President of Facilities at OHSU.
Dancey said being on a hill has its own challenges. But the hospital recently received a grant from the state that slowed them to purchase their own equipment to clear roads in case a big earthquake causes landslides.
When FOX 12 asked if OHSU will make the 2022 deadline, Dancey said they’re on track to meet it.
“I think we are well prepared and making strong progress to that goal and I think there’s always more to do,” he said.
Finally, FOX 12 looked at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
Both hospitals have buildings that in 2007 were considered moderate, all the way to very high risk of collapsing. So where do both hospitals stand now?
At Legacy Emanuel, FOX 12 is told seismic upgrade work began there in 2009. When it comes to the 2022 deadline, a spokesperson for Legacy said not all the projects will be completed in time, but should be shortly after.
As for Legacy Good Samaritan, a hospital built in the 1800s, Craig Klascius, the Facilities Manager there, said they are doing work as funding becomes available.
“We have seismic isolation preventers on all our generators,” said Klascius.
Klascius also told FOX 12 this when asked if Good Samaritan will make the 2022 deadline.
“I think we have the ability to continue to meet all the requirements that we are able to do,” he said. “If we had multiple billion dollars we could update every building to the current code, but nobody has billions of dollars.”
Wang, who has seen the aftermath of big earthquakes firsthand, said she’s also seen just how important it is for hospitals to withstand them.
“Emergency Response facilities are the bedrock of communities,” said Wang. “You want them to be ready, they’re an important safety net.”
It should be noted that the deadline says, “as funding becomes available,” meaning it’s not a hard and strict deadline. But according to Wang, it’s an important one.
If you want to see where your hospital stands, you can find a link to the state’s 2007 study here. Keep in mind, that study is more than a decade old and lots of hospitals have been making changes since then.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.