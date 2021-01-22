Hospitals push back on new OR vaccination timeline

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown laid out a timeline Friday for getting the next groups of Oregonians vaccinated against COVID-19.
Teachers and school staff will be in line ahead of the next group of senior citizens. Educators will be eligible for the vaccine on Monday, January 25, according to Governor Brown's plan.
Two weeks later, and every week following February 8 through February 25, another group of seniors in increments of five years will become eligible to get the immunization.
The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems is pushing back, stating concerns about the hard-and-fast dates set by the state and how they may cause people to form unrealistic expectations.
During a news conference on Friday, Gov. Brown said a big part of getting students back in the classroom quickly is vaccinating educators.
"If we were to vaccinate every Oregon senior first, the unfortunate and harsh reality is that many of our educators would not get vaccinated this school year," Brown said.
According to OHA, 105,000 teachers and staff statewide will be eligible for the vaccine on Monday.
"Educators getting vaccinated is part of the puzzle, and for our schools to be safe we need to know that our students and families are safe as well," Portland Association of Teachers President Elizabeth Thiel said.
Based on OHA's numbers, Oregon's current vaccination pace is close to 100,000 shots per week. With that in mind, the Governor said the educator group should only take a couple of weeks to get through.
On February 8, seniors who are 80 years old and up will be eligible, a group of 168,000.
According to OAHHS, the problem is that there still isn't enough supply to meet current demand, and hundreds of thousands of doses pertaining to the 1A group still haven't been administered.
According to OHA, by Monday, roughly 270,000 doses will have been given out in the state of Oregon. That means around 200,000 second doses still need to be administered, plus the doses needed by health care workers who still haven't been vaccinated at all.
Add in the first and second doses needed for educators, 210,000 in total, and the state is now looking at four weeks or more of vaccinating time if it continues at the same rate of 100,000 doses per week. Two weeks into that, the state plans to open eligibility for the 80+ group, which needs a total of 336,000 doses.
"By adding all of these people at once over a relatively short period of time, we may be creating expectations that cannot be met," OAHHS CEO Becky Hultberg said.
Hultberg is worried that people who become eligible might expect an immediate appointment at an area vaccination clinic, and overwhelm the hospital systems running those clinics.
"We think that you should be eligible, you should be able to call, and get an appointment in a reasonable amount of time," Hultberg said. "Under this plan, in the metro area that is not going to happen."
Joe Sluka, President of the St. Charles Health System in Bend echoed those sentiments, sending FOX 12 the following statement:
“Oregon’s hospitals and health systems committed to the Oregon Health Authority and the Governor’s office to work side by side with them to vaccinate Oregonians as soon as they asked us to participate in the planning on December 23. Since then, we have met with them on a daily basis to discuss the operational challenges of vaccinating so many individuals with a limited supply. Today’s announcement, unfortunately did not take into consideration the execution plans of this timeline and will not meet the expectations that have now been created. With the unpredictability of this virus and the very limited supply of vaccine currently coming into our state, this is an impossible task. While there is significant regional variation in deploying vaccine, and the need for flexibility is important, hospitals and public health agencies around the state are working in partnership around the clock to stand up clinics and vaccination sites. However, until we get a dramatic increase in vaccine supply from the federal government this is our reality in Oregon. Hospitals and health systems cannot stress enough the operational complexities that are being discovered on a daily basis in executing on a medical response of this magnitude. In some regions of our state, trying to meet the timeline of the Governor’s plan, is just not realistic at this point.”
Charles Boyle with the Governor's Office responded to the concerns brought up by the state hospital association and the news release the organization sent out with the following statement:
"This statement is factually incorrect. We’d recommend the hospital association read our vaccine plan and talk to their member hospitals before they send poorly-researched press releases. OHA laid out a schedule today in our press conference for how we plan to vaccinate educators and seniors on a realistic timetable with the vaccine supplies we have available. We are working closely with Oregon hospitals to implement that plan."
