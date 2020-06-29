PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With an increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the state of Oregon, hospitals say they are making preparations in case there is a spike in hospitalizations.
Many of the major hospital groups in Oregon say they are not near capacity for COVID-19 patients right now. OHSU, Providence, and Legacy Health all said they have enough beds for patients. All three also said they are watching the numbers closely.
Providence said it has ICU capacity. Right now, it says there are 25 people being treated for COVID-19 in Providence hospitals statewide.
A spokesperson for Legacy Health said that twice a week a COVID-19 task force meets to monitor the numbers of the disease and to strategize plans to respond and deal with any issues. The spokesperson says there are currently 29 patients at Legacy hospitals being treated for COVID-19.
At OHSU, doctors say they’re following the number of cases of COVID-19 in Oregon closely and have plans in place should it require a larger response.
“We’ve done a lot of work, used a lot of data analytics and modeling to come up with clear triggers that when the cases start to rise we have clear action on how we’re going to manage our in-patient capacity and make sure there is enough room for COVID patients,” Dr. James Heilman, an associate professor of emergency medicine at OHSU, said.
Heilman said plans could include turning other units into COVID-19 units if needed.
Hospitals have also pointed out that some of the increase in cases is in demographics that likely wouldn’t need hospitalization.
