PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As industries around the world adapt to life with COVID-19, health care workers are adapting as well, and many doctors are now seeing their patients virtually.
Doctors say that many people are worried they won’t be able to attend regular appointments or get needed medications during this pandemic, but they say telehealth appointments are a way to make sure those needs are still met. Doctors are able to use video applications similar to Skype and FaceTime.
Doctors are using these online video appointments to keep people from gathering at hospitals where they could be exposed to COVID-19.
“We’re really doing a service to our community by keeping patients outside of hospital settings who don’t really need to be there right now,” said Dr. R. Samuel Hopkins, a physician at The Oregon Clinic.
The Oregon Clinic has started using an application called Microsoft Teams to hold virtual appointments with their patients. This allows them to see patients and potentially make prescriptions from the comfort of the patient’s home.
“The visit happens just like our conversation right now. It’s through a live feed video application through a web browser or people’s phones. The technology that’s utilized is HIPA compliant,” said Hopkins.
Everything said during the meeting remains confidential, just like when you go to visit the doctor regularly.
Though doctors won’t be able to see you physically, they can still get a grasp on what you are dealing with. The applications allow people to send images of what they are dealing with.
After the virtual meetings, physicians can decide what your next steps should be.
“On the one hand we’ve seen patients virtually and said, ‘Oh gosh, you need to come in tomorrow, we need to see you tomorrow,’ and other times we might say, ‘This is great, we can see you virtually again in two months for a follow up,’” said Hopkins.
The hospital also has a staff that can help people who may be having issues with the technology to attend these appointments.
Some doctors say they hope when this pandemic dies down that these virtual appointments can be utilized more.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.