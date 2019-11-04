POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A fire caused damage to several belongings in a detached garage Sunday evening.
Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley Fire Districts responded to a structure fire located in the 15500 block of Oakdale Road around 10:54 p.m.
When arriving on scene, crews found a detached open bay garage with a large amount of fire. The fire also spread to nearby trees.
Crews said the damages to the garage were extensive. A tractor, car and numerous stored belongings were lost as result of the fire.
The cause of the fire was determined to be the result of improper disposal of hot ashes near the building, according to officials.
Officials would like to remind the public to be aware heading into the winter season to properly dispose of all materials from your wood burning stoves.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
