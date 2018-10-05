THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) - A hot dog that had nails and a sewing needle stuck in it was thrown into a yard in The Dalles.
The Dalles Police Department reported the incident on its Facebook page, saying, “This is a crime that someone intended on seriously injuring an animal.”
Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
A woman on the 600 block of East 9th Street reported finding the hot dog filled with sharp objects in her yard Thursday morning.
Officers have been following up with veterinarians to see if any pets have been treated due to similar circumstances.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Animal Control at The Dalles Police Department.
“Rest assured, we are taking this case very seriously,” according to The Dalles Police Department.
